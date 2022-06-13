Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 13, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Ladies Football

U14

Division 1
MKL Gaels 6-11 v ISG 5-08
Austin Stacks 2-02 v Southern Gaels 3-11
Beaufort 4-10 v Fossa 8-06

Advertisement

Division 2
Castleisland Desmond's 2-08 v Glenflesk 3-10

Division 3
Beale 0-05 v Killarney Legion 2-07
Churchill 2-12 v Brosna/Knocknagashel 3-05
Kilcummin 7-03 v Moyvane 9-05

Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 5-07 v Laune Rangers 2-14
Ballyduff 5-08 v Rathmore 2-02
Duagh 8-12 v Currow 7-05
MKL Gaels B 3-10 v Southern Gaels B 2-07

Advertisement

Division 5
Firies 1-04 v Dr Crokes 6-08

Today:

Kerry Ladies Football

Advertisement

U12 County League

Division 1
ISG v Castleisland Desmond's in St John's school Kenmare 6.00

Division 6
Austin Stacks B v Finuge St Senans 7.00
Castlegregory v Dingle 6.00

Advertisement

U14 County League

Division 5
ISG B v John Mitchel's in St John's school Kenmare 7.15

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus