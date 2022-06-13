Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Ladies Football
U14
Division 1
MKL Gaels 6-11 v ISG 5-08
Austin Stacks 2-02 v Southern Gaels 3-11
Beaufort 4-10 v Fossa 8-06
Division 2
Castleisland Desmond's 2-08 v Glenflesk 3-10
Division 3
Beale 0-05 v Killarney Legion 2-07
Churchill 2-12 v Brosna/Knocknagashel 3-05
Kilcummin 7-03 v Moyvane 9-05
Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 5-07 v Laune Rangers 2-14
Ballyduff 5-08 v Rathmore 2-02
Duagh 8-12 v Currow 7-05
MKL Gaels B 3-10 v Southern Gaels B 2-07
Division 5
Firies 1-04 v Dr Crokes 6-08
Today:
Kerry Ladies Football
U12 County League
Division 1
ISG v Castleisland Desmond's in St John's school Kenmare 6.00
Division 6
Austin Stacks B v Finuge St Senans 7.00
Castlegregory v Dingle 6.00
U14 County League
Division 5
ISG B v John Mitchel's in St John's school Kenmare 7.15