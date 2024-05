Charles Leclerc has won his home F1 race for the first time with victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver, who started from pole position, finished ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with Carlos Sainz third.

Lando Norris crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton back in seventh.

Advertisement

The race was delayed after a huge crash on the opening lap with Sergio Perez walking away unhurt after his Red Bull hit the barrier.