Mid Kerry and North Kerry are to contest the County Minor Football Championship final.

In the last four Mid Kerry defeated South Kerry 2-7 to 11 points while North Kerry beat Kenmare Shamrocks 2-13 to 6 points.

North Kerry were ahead at the break by 2-6 to 4 poitns while Mid Kerry trailed at the short whistle by 5 points to 1-1.

The final will go ahead next Monday.