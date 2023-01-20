Advertisement
Sport

Medvedev biggest-name casualty on day 5 of Australian Open

Jan 20, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Medvedev biggest-name casualty on day 5 of Australian Open Medvedev biggest-name casualty on day 5 of Australian Open
your local radio station for County Kerry
Share this article

Daniil Medvedev was the biggest-name casualty on day 5 at the Australian Open.

The back-to-back runner-up was beaten in straight sets by Seb Korda.

Next up for the American is tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last-16.

Advertisement

Eleventh seed Cameron Norrie lost in five sets to, Jiri Lehecka, with Felix Auger-Aliassime awaiting the 21-year old Czech.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked seed left in the men’s draw, and he’ll face Jannick Sinner next following this morning’s straight sets win over Tallon Griekspoor.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek brushed aside Cristina Bucsa 6-love, 6-1 and will play Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in round 4.

Advertisement

And Coco Gauff will play former French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko next, following wins today over Bernarda Pera and Kateryna Baindl respectively.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

West Ham sign Ings

Jan 20, 2023 13:01
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus