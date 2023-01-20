Medvedev biggest-name casualty on day 5 of Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev was the biggest-name casualty on day 5 at the Australian Open.

The back-to-back runner-up was beaten in straight sets by Seb Korda.

Next up for the American is tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last-16.

Advertisement

Eleventh seed Cameron Norrie lost in five sets to, Jiri Lehecka, with Felix Auger-Aliassime awaiting the 21-year old Czech.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked seed left in the men’s draw, and he’ll face Jannick Sinner next following this morning’s straight sets win over Tallon Griekspoor.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek brushed aside Cristina Bucsa 6-love, 6-1 and will play Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in round 4.

Advertisement

And Coco Gauff will play former French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko next, following wins today over Bernarda Pera and Kateryna Baindl respectively.