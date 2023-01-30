Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy victorious in Dubai Desert Classic

Jan 30, 2023 11:01 By radiokerrypodcast
McIlroy victorious in Dubai Desert Classic McIlroy victorious in Dubai Desert Classic
Share this article

Rory McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic for a third time.

The world number one birdied the last hole to finish up on 19 under par, one ahead of Patrick Reed.

McILroy carded a final round 68, while Reed shot a round of 65.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus