McIlroy victorious in Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic for a third time.
The world number one birdied the last hole to finish up on 19 under par, one ahead of Patrick Reed.
McILroy carded a final round 68, while Reed shot a round of 65.
