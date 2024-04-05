McIlroy six shots off lead

Rory McIlroy carded a three under par round of 69 on day one of the Valero Texas Open.

The Holywood golfer is six shots off leader Akshay Bhatia.

Seamus Power is one over, while Padraig Harrington is three over.

Advertisement

==

Leona Maguire is three under par after day two of the T Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

Stephanie Meadow is level par.

Advertisement

The top 8 will qualify for the weekend's match play, with Maguire currently in fifth heading into today's final stroke play round, with Meadow in a tie for ninth.