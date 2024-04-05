Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy six shots off lead

Apr 5, 2024 07:30 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy six shots off lead
Share this article

Rory McIlroy carded a three under par round of 69 on day one of the Valero Texas Open.

The Holywood golfer is six shots off leader Akshay Bhatia.

Seamus Power is one over, while Padraig Harrington is three over.

Advertisement

==

Leona Maguire is three under par after day two of the T Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

Stephanie Meadow is level par.

Advertisement

The top 8 will qualify for the weekend's match play, with Maguire currently in fifth heading into today's final stroke play round, with Meadow in a tie for ninth.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry to name NFL final team at lunchtime
Advertisement
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry home tonight in League Of Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

General secretary of Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association to contest European elections as Independent candidate
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday April 9th at Castleisland Parish Church
IDA to apply for planning for second Tralee building by end of year
Man accused of producing large carving knife during a fight in Banna, remanded in custody
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus