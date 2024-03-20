Match details confirmed for Scotts Lakers play-off

The InsureMyVan.ie Men's National League playoff Quarter Final between Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney and UCD Marian has been confirmed for this Saturday.
Tip-off will be at 7 in Oatlands College Gym.
Advertisement
The InsureMyVan.ie Men's National League playoff Quarter Final between Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney and UCD Marian has been confirmed for this Saturday.
Tip-off will be at 7 in Oatlands College Gym.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus