Match details confirmed for Scotts Lakers play-off

Mar 20, 2024 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Match details confirmed for Scotts Lakers play-off
The InsureMyVan.ie Men's National League playoff Quarter Final between Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney and UCD Marian has been confirmed for this Saturday.

Tip-off will be at 7 in Oatlands College Gym.

