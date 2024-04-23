Advertisement
Sport

Mark Allen gets World Championship campaign underway this afternoon

Apr 23, 2024 07:56 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen gets World Championship campaign underway this afternoon
Share this article

Mark Allen gets his World Championship campaign underway this afternoon.

The Antrim native plays Robbie Williams.

The morning session sees Ding Junhui face Jack Lisowski, while Kyren Wilson plays Dominic Dale.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

International call up for Kerry player
Advertisement
Groups drawn for County Hurling Championship
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council to close roads for Ride Dingle
Six Kerry drinking water supplies were on the EPA’s Remedial Action List in Q4 2023
International call up for Kerry player
Groups drawn for County Hurling Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus