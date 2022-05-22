Manchester City Win Premier League While Burnley Relegated

Manchester City are the Premier League champions for 2022 after coming from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

It means Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves wasn't enough to make the Reds champions.

Elsewhere Leeds United will be a Premier League team next season as they beat Brentford 2-1 this afternoon.

Burnley's 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle means they will play Championship football next season.

Tottenham will be in the Champions League after a 5-0 win away to Norwich.

Arsenal defeated Everton 4-1 to finish 5th, Manchester United will join them in the Europa League despite a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

West Ham United were beaten 3-1 by Brighton.

Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 and Leicester had a 4-1 win over Southampton.