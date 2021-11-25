Man City beat PSG to reach the last 16

Manchester City have secured their passage to the last 16 of the Champions League as Group A winners following a 2-1 win over Paris Saint Germain at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Kylian Mbappe put the visitors ahead, but City won it with goals by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool maintained their 100 percent record in this season's competition with a 2-0 win over Porto in Group B at Anfield.

Thiago scored a wonder goal from outside the area, before Mo Salah grabbed Liverpool's second.

They join Chelsea and Man United in the last 16.