Leona Maguire ended the week in a tie for 45th at the LPGA Tour's Ford Championship

The Cavan native was four-under-par overall in Arizona - ten shots adrift of winner Nelly Korda.

Germany's Stephen Jaeger won the Houston Open title last night.

On 12-under-par, he finished one stroke clear of five players including world number one Scottie Scheffler.