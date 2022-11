Cavan's Leona Maguire finished second at the LPGA's Tour Championship in Florida last night, two shots behind winner Lydia Ko.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power ended in a tie for fifth at the RSM Classic behind winner Adam Svensson.

Rory McIlroy was crowned European number one after finishing fourth at the DP World Tour Championship behind champion Jon Rahm.

Advertisement

World number one McIlroy has ended the year as the top ranked player on both the US and European tours.