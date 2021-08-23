Maguire makes Solheim Cup team

Leona Maguire will become the first Irish player to compete in the Solheim Cup.

The Cavan golfer has been handed a wild card pick by European captain Catriona Matthew.

Maguire - who claimed a top-20 finish at the Women's Open yesterday - has broken into the world's top 50 after an impressive season on the LPGA Tour.

The 26-year-old will be one of four rookies in the European team to face the US in Ohio, from the 4th of September to the 6th.

The already weather delayed final day of the Northern Trust in New Jersey will start later than scheduled.

Shane Lowry's well placed to mount a challenge resuming on 13 under par, three behind joint leaders Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

Lowry looks set to tee off after 5:30 Irish time.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are both on six under par and will get underway around half-three.