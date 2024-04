Leona Maguire's bid to win the T-Mobile Matchplay in Las Vegas fell short last night.

The Cavan woman lost 4-and-3 to Nelly Korda in the final.

==

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy will head into the Masters this week off the back of a third-place finish at the Valero Texas Open.

The world number two carded a final round of 66 to finish the week on 11-under-par.

Akshay Bhatia took victory in a play-off win over Denny McCarthy after both players ended on 20-under-par.