Sport

Luke v Luke In Darts Final

Jan 3, 2024 10:28 By radiokerrysport
Tonight's World Darts Championship Final will be between 16 year old teenage sensation Luke Littler and the new world number one Luke Humphries.

The winner at the Alexandra Palace will take home a cheque for half a million pounds, with two hundred thousand pounds on offer for the runner up.

If he wins, Littler - who is making his debut in the competition - will become the youngest world champion in history.

Humphries is not surprised by the teenage prodigy's progression.

Luke Littler says he's determined to win it

