Liverpool Hope To Narrow Gap On City To Single Figures

Liverpool can close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to single figures with a victory at Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Liverpool have dropped points in each of their last three away games.

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 2 o'clock.

Also at 2 o'clock, Arsenal will try to put their midweek League Cup semi-final defeat behind them when they host Burnley.

Leicester and Brighton also kick off at 2 at the King Power Stadium.

The game of the day however, sees a London derby between third-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur kick off at half-4 at Stamford Bridge.