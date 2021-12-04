Advertisement
Liverpool go top of Premier League

Dec 4, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool go top of Premier League
Newcastle have moved off the bottom of the Premier League with their first win of the campaign.

Callum Wilson's goal was enough for them to secure a 1-nil victory over Burnley.

Divock Origi's injury time goal earned Liverpool a 1-nil win at Wolves.

They've moved to the top of the table, above Chelsea who were beaten 3-2 by West Ham.

Manchester City will end the day at the summit with a win at Watford.

Southampton and Brighton drew 1-all in the south coast derby.

Rangers have moved seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a comfortable 3-nil win over Dundee.

Joe Aribo, Ryan Sweeney and Alfredo Morelos all scored to secure a fourth successive victory for new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

A brace a piece for Marley Watkins and Christian Ramirez helped Aberdeen thrash St Mirren 4-1.

Tony Watt's equaliser for Motherwell earned them a 1-all draw at Hibs, who remain without a victory at Easter Road since September.

