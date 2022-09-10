Advertisement
Sport

Listowel Harvest Racing Festival Preview

Sep 10, 2022 15:09 By radiokerrysport
Listowel Harvest Racing Festival Preview Listowel Harvest Racing Festival Preview
Listowel 9-9-18 BLACK SCORPION &amp; Kevin Brouder jump the last to win the Kerry Group Handicap Steeplechase. (Photo Healy Racing)
Share this article

The Listowel Harvest Racing Festival returns to normal after Covid with seven days of action getting underway on Sunday 18th of September.

John Drummey has been speaking to Listowel Races Manager, Pat Healy.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus