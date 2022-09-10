Listowel Harvest Racing Festival Preview

The Listowel Harvest Racing Festival returns to normal after Covid with seven days of action getting underway on Sunday 18th of September.
John Drummey has been speaking to Listowel Races Manager, Pat Healy.
Advertisement
The Listowel Harvest Racing Festival returns to normal after Covid with seven days of action getting underway on Sunday 18th of September.
John Drummey has been speaking to Listowel Races Manager, Pat Healy.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus