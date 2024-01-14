Listowel defeated in All-Ireland final

Listowel Emmets have been beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final, by Arva, Cavan.

It finished 13 points to 10 in Croke Park.

Bad wides were the order of the day early on, with both sides guilty of poor efforts in the opening 7 minutes. The opening score finally arrived in the 10th minute, an Arva point. The Cavan champions, playing the better football, doubled that advantage 2 minute later. It was a lead which didn't last too long! Cormac Mulvihill got Listowel on the board with a 13th minute point to make it 2 to 1. Listowel full back Niall Collins put over a minute later to draw them level. Mulvihill's second of the day had Listowel ahead by the quarter hour mark. A Sean Keane free put Listowel ahead by double scores, 4 points to 2. Arva cut that deficit to 1 in the 19th minute but an Eddie Healy point had Emmets two clear once more. A David Keane free made it double scores, 6 points to 3 after 25 minutes. Avra pulled one back but in the final minute of the half David Keane once again pointed a free for Listowel. The Kerry and Munster champions held a 3 points advantage at the break, 7 points to 4.

Arva started stronger upon the resumption, 2 quick points bringing them within 1. A 38th minute Sean Keane made it a 2 point game, at 8 to 6. Arva responded to cut the advantage in half. They were on level terms in the 43rd minute. From that kick-off Arva forced the turnover, pointing to go in front at 9 points to 8. David Keane's point meant the sides were all square going into the final quarter. Listowel were dealt a blow shortly afterwards with Ger McCarthy the recipient of a controversial black card following a foul on an opponent. Arva nudged a point in front in the 47th minute, doubling that lead 2 minutes later. Arva missed chances to go further ahead, registering their 9th wide by the 53 minute mark. Arva had dominated the second period, and made that count with their 12th point in the 57th minute. Arva got the insurance score in the first of 3 added on minutes, a point putting them 4 clear. Joe Joe Grimes got in for a Listowel goal in the last added on minute but it was disallowed, the referee awarding a Listowel free instead. That was pointed, Listowel's first score since the 45th minute. The Cavan side won by 3.

Listowel manager Enda Murphy