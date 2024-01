Listowel Emmets barely broke a sweat in Tullamore as the Kerry Champions cruised into the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Final.

They were never troubled by Lahardane of Mayo winning on a 1-11 to 0-3 scoreline, having led 1-08 to 0-1 at half time.

They'll play Arva of Cavan in the Final at Croke Park.

Radio Kerry Commentator Tim Moynihan spoke to Listowel Emmets Coach, Enda Murray.