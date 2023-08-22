Listowel confirms programme for Harvest Festival

Listowel Race Company has announced their programme for the forthcoming Harvest Racing Festival from Sunday 17th to Saturday 23rd of September.

Celebrating 165 years of quality racing at the scenic course in Listowel, this year Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are all National Hunt meetings and Tuesday & Thursday feature an all flat race card.

Off course, there is something for everyone of all ages including six fashion competitions with dedicated days for Ladies, Men, Couples, Sustainable Style, Blue Jeans and Young Racers; exceptional free children’s entertainment with a petting farm; top live music acts including Superfly and DJ Marty Guilfoyle and some very special celebrity guests! PLUS the ‘Save your Heels, We’ve got Wheels’ free double decker bus is back on Ladies Day! Visit www.listowelraces.ie for more information and to pre-book tickets and corporate entertainment. Follow the hashtag #listowelraces on Facebook, X and Instagram for exclusive updates and to join the conversation!

The opening day’s card is sponsored by Kerry Group and the feature race is the Kerry Group Steeplechase €40,000. Sunday also features the return of the best dressed event - the Lyrath Estate Best Dressed Couples Competition judged by Kristin McKenzie Vass, with a prize fund valued at €2,000! Sunday is also family day sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu and this year’s entertainment is better than ever! Highlights include the free Wooly Farm with chicks, guinea pigs, hens, ducks, rabbits, lambs, piglets and pygmy goats, plus Winnie the Donkey! Plus the return of Giggles Entertainment with a mini Disco, face painting, free balloons and Coco Melon & Mickey Mouse will meet & greet all the children as they arrive! To make the opening day extra special, Listowel Race Company have booked top band Superfly to entertain everyone and add to the magical ambience that is race week in Listowel.

The feature race on Monday is the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle €50,000. Monday also sees the return of a competition celebrating one of fashion’s most iconic wardrobe essentials - Denim Blue Jeans ! Open to everyone, ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’ is a great excuse to wear your favourite jeans and style them up or down as you wish! It will be judged by top model and actor Timmy Dowd with cash prizes in male and female category.

Tuesday’s feature race is the Edmond & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes €37,500. Top Irish DJ Marty Guilfoyle… will be spinning the favourites on Tuesday and there are also cash prizes for the best dressed young racer under 25!

The week’s racing highlight - The Guinness Kerry National Steeplechase €200,000 (Grade A) is on Wednesday and always attracts a huge crowd. Listowel Race Course is partnered with Royal Ascot and their Chairman, His Majesty’s Representative, Sir Francis Brooke and some of their Directors, will be visiting the course as guests to reciprocate the hospitality shown to the Listowel Directors over the past few years.

On Thursday, the feature race is The Listowel Printing Works Handicap €45,000. Back by popular demand, the Best Dressed Man’s Competition on Thursday and is sponsored by Ryles Menswear Tralee.

The Ladies take over on Friday! This is the 9th year of McElligotts sponsorship of this prestigious fashion event and they are delighted to once again welcome on board Kia as official event co-sponsors. Judged by international fashion designer, Don O’Neill and model and businesswoman, Elvira Fernandez Zebo, in addition to the winners prize of a Trip for Two to New York, there are also generous cash prizes of €1,000 for the Most Creative Headpiece and €500 for the Most Contemporary Outfit. The famous open top Double Decker Bus is back to transport everyone in comfort and style from the centre of Listowel town to the races from 11.30am.

The Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, €50,000 is the feature race on the last day of the meeting, Saturday 23rd of September. Listowel Races were the first race course to host a sustainable focussed fashion competition and thanks to organisers Listowel Tidy Towns and An Taisce, Sustainable Style Saturday continues to grow in popularity as male and female racegoers dress to express their individual fashion personalities by wearing vintage and pre loved or up styling an outfit they may have worn before. Top model and vintage lover, Pat Walker will judge this year and there are prizes for both male and female entrants.

There will also be live music each day and a wide selection of catering facilities on course including excellent corporate entertainment packages. Tickets can be purchased online or at turnstiles on the day for €20 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & €25 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday, with a 20% discount for groups of 20 or more. Visit www.listowelraces.ie for more information and follow the hashtag #listowelraces on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates and to join the conversation!