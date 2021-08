Defending champions Limerick are back to back All Ireland Hurling Champions for the first time in their history.

In front of 40 thousand fans, the defending champions dominated Cork at Croke Park.

First-half goals from Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Patrick Collins appeared to set them on their way.

The recalled Shane Kingston replied for the Rebels.

But it was the Treaty men's day, winning by 16 points.

Final score: Limerick 3-32, Cork 1-22.