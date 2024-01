The Lidl Ladies National Football League has returned this afternoon with action in Division 4.

Fermanagh dominated Longford by 2-14 to 1-6, Leitrim smashed Kilkenny 2-18 to 2 points and Wicklow and Limerick played out a 6 points to 1-3 draw.

Meanwhile it's finished Carlow 3-7 Derry 2-5 in the late game in the bottom division.