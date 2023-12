Daryl Gurney will return to Ally Pally after Christmas as he booked himself in the third round of the PDC World Championships.

The Derry man had no problems getting past Steve Beaton 3-1 this afternoon.

Steve Lennon won't be joining him though, the Carlow man was eliminated after a 3-1 loss to Jonny Clayton

Later tonight, Josh Rock takes on Berry van Peer of The Netherlands.