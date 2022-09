Leinster have beaten Benetton by 42 points to 10 in the United Rugby Championship.

Dan Sheehan scored four tries for the winners at the RDS.

Cian Healy was introduced from the bench to make a 250th appearance for the province.

Ulster are in Wales for their first away match in this season's U-R-C this afternoon.

Dan McFarland's side take on Scarlets from 1.

Connacht meet the Stormers in South Africa from 1.30.