Leinster survived a nervy finish at Croke Park to book their place in the Investec Champions Cup final.

James Lowe's hattrick helped them to a 20-3 lead with 25 minutes to go against Northampton in the semi final.

The English side fought back but couldn't find a way to win with the Blues hanging on 20-17.

Advertisement

Leinster will find out their opponents this afternoon.

The second semi final between Toulouse and Harlequins will kick off at 3pm.