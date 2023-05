The Aviva Stadium is the venue for today's Heineken Champions Cup final.

Leinster take on the reigning champions La Rochelle.

Leo Cullen's side are bidding for a fifth title and their first in five years.

Kick off at Lansdowne Road is at 4.45pm.

Mike Keane from Tralee Rugby Club is there and he's been speaking to John Drummey ahead of the game.

Last night, Toulon won the Challenge Cup final after a 43 points to 19 defeat of Glasgow Warriors.