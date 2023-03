Sarah Lavin has booked her place in this evening's final of the 60m hurdles at the European Indoors in Instanbul.

The Limerick woman finished third in her semi-final in a time of 7.99 seconds this morning to see her progress.

Elsewhere Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley, Cliodhna Manning and Phil Healy go in the final of the Women's 4x400m relay just before half-4 this afternoon.

And Darragh McElhinney of UCD AC goes in the 3,000m final at 5-o'clock