Late goal stretches Arsenal's unbeaten run

Alexandre Lacazette's injury time goal stretched Arsenal's unbeaten run to five Premier League games.
It finished Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 2 at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta felt his players deserved a point
