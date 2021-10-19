Advertisement
Sport

Late goal stretches Arsenal's unbeaten run

Oct 19, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Late goal stretches Arsenal's unbeaten run Late goal stretches Arsenal's unbeaten run
Share this article

Alexandre Lacazette's injury time goal stretched Arsenal's unbeaten run to five Premier League games.

It finished Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta felt his players deserved a point

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus