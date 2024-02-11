Advertisement
Ladies NFL continues today

Feb 11, 2024 09:47 By radiokerrysport
Ladies NFL continues today
Sligo and Down are looking for their first wins in the Lidl Ladies Football National League this afternoon.

They meet in a Division 3 clash at 1pm.

Three games get underway an hour later with Wexford hosting Antrim, Offaly travelling to Louth and Clare facing Roscommon.

In Division 4, Fermanagh come up against league leaders Leitrim.

It's an all South East encounter when Carlow play Kilkenny, Wicklow will take on Derry and Longford go up against Limerick.

All those games throw in at 2pm.

