Ladies NFL continues today

Sligo and Down are looking for their first wins in the Lidl Ladies Football National League this afternoon.

They meet in a Division 3 clash at 1pm.

Three games get underway an hour later with Wexford hosting Antrim, Offaly travelling to Louth and Clare facing Roscommon.

Advertisement

In Division 4, Fermanagh come up against league leaders Leitrim.

It's an all South East encounter when Carlow play Kilkenny, Wicklow will take on Derry and Longford go up against Limerick.

All those games throw in at 2pm.