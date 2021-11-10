Kurt Walker goes professional

Olympian Kurt Walker has turned professional.
The Belfast fighter has signed with Top Rank promotions, and will be managed by Conlan Boxing - the new company of Michael and brother Jamie Conlan.
Conlan Boxing is affiliated with MTK.
