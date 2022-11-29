Advertisement
Sport

Knockout Cup this weekend in Killarney

Nov 29, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
The Lee Strand Knockout Cup team event takes centre stage this Sunday

There is a 1 O Clock start time in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

All entries to be sent to club secretaries before 5 on Thursday

