Kingdom Warrior fight off

Mar 29, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin will not now be fighting at the weekend.

The Kingdom Warrior was to have put his unbeaten record on the line in Cork on Friday in his first bout at Super Middleweight.

However, the card is not now going ahead.

