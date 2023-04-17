Kingdom Swimming Club weekly news

Kingdom Invitational Gala April 22nd-23rd

Excitement is building for our Kingdom Invitational Gala this weekend. The two day event kicks off this Sat 22nd with clubs from all over Munster competing for much coveted Kingdom Medals .

The event also provides an opportunity to attain Summer National Qualification times ( Age 12-14 swimmers) and qualification times for the upcoming Munster Long Course Championships taking place in Limerick May 5th-7th.

The Gala is our main Fundraising event for the year and is hugely important in raising much needed funds to further develop and grow our club to compete on a regional & national level .

We would like to thank all the local businesses who have offered their support again this year through contributions and raffle prizes .

Thanks finally to all the parents who have volunteered to help out in a variety of roles both poolside and catering duties , we greatly appreciate everyone’s support in making the event a big success again this year !

Further details on the event can be found on our website -

www.kingdomswimmingclub.ie

Looking forward to seeing everyone at the weekend .

Mona McSharry to visit Kingdom Swimming Club

We are delighted to confirm Irish Olympic Swimmer Mona McSharry will be visiting our Club Tuesday May 2nd and will hold a Breaststroke Clinic for our swimmers follow by a q&a session.

Further details will be emailed to our swimmers closer to the date and shared on social media.

Photo Credit -Swim Ireland

Upcoming Galas

Kingdom Invitational Gala April 22nd- 23rd -Tralee

Munster Long Course Championship May 7th-9th-UL

Michael Bowles Invitational Gala May 27th-28th -Douglas