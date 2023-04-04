Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Irish Open Swimming Championships 2023

We are extremely proud of our three swimmers Rory Boyd, Cian Mason & Liam O'Connor, who all qualified for the Irish Open Championships in the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.

The 5-day event,which kicked off on Saturday, provides an opportunity for the cream of Irish Swimmers (over 500) from seventy clubs to compete for national titles in thirty-four individual events , places on Irish National Teams and post consideration times for for this summer’s international events including the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The event has been hugely successful so far with our swimmers achieving PBs and finals in their respective events. A huge achievement & experience and we wish Rory, Cian & Liam the best of luck in their remaining events..

Advertisement

Kingdom Invitational Gala

The countdown has started to our annual Kingdom Invitational Gala.

A highly anticipated Gala on the Swim Circuit , the club looks forward to welcoming clubs from all over Munster & Connacht ,to the home of Kingdom Swimming April 22nd & 23rd .

The event is also one of the main fundraising events in the year , raising much needed funds to further develop and grow the club to compete on a regional & national level .

We are hugely grateful to the local community & businesses for their continued support & sponsorship of our event . Looking forward to sharing more updates closer to the event.

Advertisement

Nutrition Talk

Many thanks to Melissa Costello, Senior Dietitian , University Hospital Kerry ,who kindly gave a Nutrition talk to our swimmers last Friday , The talk was hugely informative and beneficial to our swimmers with particular emphasis on nutrition before and after training as well as pre and post galas. Thanks to Melissa for her time

Visit from Sam

We were delighted to welcome Sam to Kingdom Swimming after our training session last Sunday morning. Never one to sleep in, he was a very welcome visitor and promises a return trip next year!



