Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are home tonight in the Men’s Super League, against DBS Eanna from 7.30.

In the InsureMyVan.ie National League Scotts Lakers Killarney host SETU Carlow, also at 7.30.

At 4 Killarney Cougars are away to Ulster University.

St Pauls Women are away to the Limerick Sport Huskies in the MissQuote.ie Women's Division 1 League from 5.