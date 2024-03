Kerry go to Laois today in the Allianz Hurling League.

There’s a 2 o’clock start in Portlaoise in the Division 2A clash.

Last night in Division 2A Kildare defeated Carlow 1-16 to 0-15.



This afternoon sees the final round of fixtures in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Captain Declan Hannon returns from injury for Limerick’s meeting with Galway at Pearse Stadium.

Tipperary need a win away to Antrim to secure a semi-final spot.

While Dublin play Westmeath.