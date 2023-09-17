Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review

Declan Dowling reports
Kinturk Road won the opening Roma Casino Irish Cambridgeshire semi-final at Limerick for Frank Thornton, Listowel.
The final race on the card went to Nocturnal Katla for Listowel’s Noirin McElligott.
Advertisement
Declan Dowling reports
Kinturk Road won the opening Roma Casino Irish Cambridgeshire semi-final at Limerick for Frank Thornton, Listowel.
The final race on the card went to Nocturnal Katla for Listowel’s Noirin McElligott.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus