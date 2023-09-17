Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review

Sep 17, 2023 14:14 By radiokerrynews
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Declan Dowling reports

Kinturk Road won the opening Roma Casino Irish Cambridgeshire semi-final at Limerick for Frank Thornton, Listowel.

The final race on the card went to Nocturnal Katla for Listowel’s Noirin McElligott.

