Declan Dowling reports

Bobsleigh Dream won the opening heat of Round 3 of the BoyleSports Irish Derby for Willie Joe Murphy, Gneeveguilla.

There were also Kerry winners at Limerick.

Nocturnal Katla took the opener for Noirin McElligott, Listowel, Lissycasey Flor was first in the 2nd for Listowel’s Jayne Donlon & Kinturk Road was another Listowel winner, for Frank Thornton.

At Curraheen Park Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Opera won race 4.