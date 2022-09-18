Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 went to Clocceroni who took the lead off the second bend and went on to beat Millroad Dash by 3 lengths in 29.30 for Kenneth McMahon and trained by his father Pat McMahon.

The second semi final of the A6 Traceability stakes went to Satellite Black. Owned in Moyvane by Jimmy Jones he beat Loher Mabey by one and a half lengths in 29.34 at a price of 3/1.

Advertisement

The third semi final of this A6 Stake went to Lisseycasey Mini for Mick Donlon of Listowel. Finishing strongly he just got up on the line to deny Knocknaboul Spot by a neck in 29.39 at a price of 2/1 co favourite.

Race 4 was the first semi final of the RCETS 5 Stake. This was won by Lauragh Syd for Liam Jones. Taking up the lead at the third bend he finished strongly to beat gentle Houdini by 4 lengths in 2929 at a price of 2/1.

The second semi final went to the in form kennels of Donal O'Mahony from Millstreet when Millridge Lily beat Lisseycasey Mary by one and a half lengths in 29.04 at a price of 2/1.

Advertisement

Race 6 was over the sprint distance and this went the way of Willowdale Ghost for Brian Nolan of Rathkeale. Ghost beat Loher Lee by a short head in 17.80 at a price of 2/1 co favourite.

Race 7 was the first semi final of the Steve Kennedy Memorial and this was won by the warm favourite Chasen Miska, owned by Chris Houlihan and James Hannon from Ballyduff. The winner just got up on the line to beat Samba Bailey by a head in 28.58 at a price of 4/7 favourite.

The second semi final of the Steve Kennedy Memorial was won by Cape Legend for Mike McEllistrim of Ballylongford. Showing very good early pace he was always in command, beating Cascade Phantom by one length in a time of 28.39 at a price of 6/4.

Advertisement

Race 9 was the first semi final of the Odds on Stakes over 570 yards. The Ray Fleming Gneeveguilla owned PickitUpWink led from trap rise and ran out a convincing winner, beating Jeepers Jimmy by 7 lengths in 30.64 at a price of 3/1.

The best wine was kept until the last when Ballymac Bailey, owned by the Very Quiet Syndicate and trained by Liam Dowling, continued his rich vein of form when leading from trap rise he was most impressive in winning by 7 lengths over Church Street Robbie in a very fast 30.59 at a price of even money favourite.

Racing again on Tuesday night with the first at 7.