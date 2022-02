It’s All-Ireland final day for Kilmoyley, with Croke Park hosting their decider later.

Naas stand in their way of national glory, in the AIB Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final at 5 o'clock.

Kilmoyley captain Flor McCarthy

Advertisement

Croke Park also plays host to the Junior decider.

Mark Keane will hope to help Ballygiblin of Cork to victory against Kilkenny’s Mooncoin.