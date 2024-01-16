Advertisement
Sport

Killarney ultra runner first in Montane Spine Race

Jan 16, 2024 15:36 By radiokerrysport
Killarney ultra runner first in Montane Spine Race
Killarney’s ultra runner Joe O’Leary is currently in first position in the Montane Spine Race, a non-stop endurance racing along the most brutal trails in the world - the Pennine Way.

The Montane Spine Races are widely regarded amongst the toughest endurance races in the world. The non stop, expedition style of racing will test your physical and mental resilience in the most challenging of conditions.

The expedition series is made of three different race events; the Winter Races, the Summer Races and the Arctic Races. The Winter and Summer Races, often known as Britain’s Most Brutal, take on the iconic Pennine Way in the UK. The Arctic Races take on The King’s Trail, also known as the Kunglesden, Sweden’s longest and most famous trail.

