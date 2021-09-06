Advertisement
Sport

Killarney hosts All Ireland Pool Championships

Sep 6, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrysport
Killarney hosts All Ireland Pool Championships Killarney hosts All Ireland Pool Championships
Share this article

Mike Moriarty of Brosna is the Over 50s All Ireland Pool Champion.

From 5-2 behind he battled back and managed to scrape over the line and win in a extremely never wrecking deciding frame by 7-6 against Raymond Stockman from Antrim.

Kerry A were in the Team All Ireland final intermediate section against Armagh B and unfortunately came up short by 14-12.

Advertisement

Having got off to a bad start being 7-1 behind, Kerry managed to win 9 of the next 13 frames and were only 1 behind at 11-10.

It went down to the last 2 tables where Armagh got over the line by a great break and clearance leaving Kerry with no opportunity to take the victory.

Kerry beat Limerick, Offaly, Donegal, Louth and Laois on their way to the final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus