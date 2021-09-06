Killarney hosts All Ireland Pool Championships

Mike Moriarty of Brosna is the Over 50s All Ireland Pool Champion.

From 5-2 behind he battled back and managed to scrape over the line and win in a extremely never wrecking deciding frame by 7-6 against Raymond Stockman from Antrim.

Kerry A were in the Team All Ireland final intermediate section against Armagh B and unfortunately came up short by 14-12.

Having got off to a bad start being 7-1 behind, Kerry managed to win 9 of the next 13 frames and were only 1 behind at 11-10.

It went down to the last 2 tables where Armagh got over the line by a great break and clearance leaving Kerry with no opportunity to take the victory.

Kerry beat Limerick, Offaly, Donegal, Louth and Laois on their way to the final.