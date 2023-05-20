Kilkenny Host Dubs In Leinster Hurling Championship

Kilkenny can take another step towards a spot in the Leinster hurling final tonight.
The Cats take on Dublin, with both sides on five points from their opening three matches.
Throw-in at Nowlan Park is at 6pm.
