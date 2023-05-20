Advertisement
Sport

Kilkenny Host Dubs In Leinster Hurling Championship

May 20, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrysport
Kilkenny Host Dubs In Leinster Hurling Championship Kilkenny Host Dubs In Leinster Hurling Championship
Share this article

Kilkenny can take another step towards a spot in the Leinster hurling final tonight.

The Cats take on Dublin, with both sides on five points from their opening three matches.

Throw-in at Nowlan Park is at 6pm.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus