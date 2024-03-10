Kerry winners around the country

Race 11 at Shelbourne Park was won by Ballymac Marino for the Met in the halfway syndicate and Derek O’Brien, Tralee.
First in the 6th at Limerick was Knockeen Dawn, for Daniel O’Rahilly, Castleisland.
