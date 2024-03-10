Advertisement
Kerry winners around the country

Mar 10, 2024 09:32 By radiokerrysport
Kerry winners around the country
Race 11 at Shelbourne Park was won by Ballymac Marino for the Met in the halfway syndicate and Derek O’Brien, Tralee.

First in the 6th at Limerick was Knockeen Dawn, for Daniel O’Rahilly, Castleisland.

