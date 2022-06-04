Kerry win at Carlow

Kerry have won at Carlow in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.
The Kingdom were victorious by 14 points to 2-6.
They had trailed at the break by 1-6 to 0-8.
