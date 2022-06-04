Advertisement
Sport

Kerry win at Carlow

Jun 4, 2022 16:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry have won at Carlow in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom were victorious by 14 points to 2-6.

They had trailed at the break by 1-6 to 0-8.

