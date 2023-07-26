Kerry Will Rally Together For Injured Captain As They Take On Mayo

Kerry Ladies have their chance to reach back to back all-ireland finals.

They’ll take on Mayo without their without Captain Siofra O Se who picked up a cruciate injury in training.

Former Kerry captain and 3 time all-star Amanda Brosnan believes the team will overcome the loss of their star player…

Kerry play Mayo at Semple Stadium in Thurles at 5pm.

