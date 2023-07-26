Advertisement
Kerry Will Rally Together For Injured Captain As They Take On Mayo

Jul 26, 2023 14:35 By brendan
Kerry Ladies have their chance to reach back to back all-ireland finals.

They’ll take on Mayo without their without Captain Siofra O Se who picked up a cruciate injury in training.

Former Kerry captain and 3 time all-star Amanda Brosnan believes the team will overcome the loss of their star player…
Kerry play Mayo at Semple Stadium in Thurles at 5pm.
We'll have live commentary on Kerry v Mayo, courtesy of Topline McCarthy’s Kenmare
Topline McCarthy’s Kenmare - Your one stop shop for all your home, garden, DIY and building supplies

