Word is expected this afternoon on whether the Kerry versus Tyrone All-Ireland senior football semi-final will go ahead as planned.

The Tyrone squad is understood to be dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Sunday’s clash between the sides.

The game could be delayed by a week, with the All-Ireland Final put back to the first weekend in September.

The Ladies Senior Football Final is fixed for Sunday September 5th.

Kerry GAA Chairman Tim Murphy