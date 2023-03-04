Kerry v Tyrone match look ahead

Round 5 of the Allianz Football League has Kerry away to Tyrone tomorrow at lunchtime.
The Kingdom go into the clash on 4 points in Division 1, 2 better than their opponent, who are last in the table.
There’s a 12.45 start in Omagh.
Previewing the game and speaking with us live was Kerry footballer and former Kerry captain, Ambrose O'Donovan;
Also looking ahead to the fixture, former Kerry footballer, Billy O'Shea;
Speaking for the oppositions perspective, Tyrone fan Plunkett McElhatton spoke with Radio Kerry;