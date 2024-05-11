Kerry U20s into All-Ireland final

Kerry are into the final of the EirGrid All Ireland U20 Football Championship.

They've overcome Meath at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles by 12 points to 11.

Eddie Healy gave Kerry an early advantage but 3 successive Meath points had the Kingdom trailing by 2 after 4 minutes at 3 points to 1. Kerry then had the chance to go in front but smart goalkeeping denied Luke Crowley. Shortly afterwards Meath went 3 clear but Kerry were level by the 10th minute after points by Tomas Kennedy, Cormac Dillon and Daniel Kirby. Meath pushed two clear by the 14 minute mark at 6 points to 4. Eddie Healy halved the deficit and Ryan Diggin had the Kingdom on level terms in the 19th minute. A 22nd minute Cormac Dillon free put Kerry ahead by 7 points to 6. One minute out from half time Luke Crowley doubled the Kingdom advantage. Meath halved that lead by half time. At the break it was Kerry 0-8

Meath 0-7.

Advertisement

Meath equalised early in the second period. Luke Crowley was then afforded another goal scoring opportunity. However, one on one with the keeper his shot cleared the crossbar. Cormac Dillon doubled that advantage in the 38th minute. Kerry were also 2 points clear at the 3/4 stage; 0-11 to 0-9. With ten minutes to go and the Kingdom leading by 12 points to 10 they spurned another goal opportunity. However, Tomas Kennedy's shot was well saved. Inside the 3 minute mark Meath cut the gap in two to 12 points to 11. Then, a Meath effort for the equaliser hit the woodwork and the subsequent danger was cleared. 3 added on minutes was announced. In the first of those Meath had a glorious chance to level but one of their forwards over hit his pass to a team mate when closing in on the Kerry goal. There were 64 minutes on the clock when yet another Meath effort for the leveller went wide. Kerry hung on to progress to the final.

Kerry manager Tomas O'Shea